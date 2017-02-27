Wasilla Teen Dies in Talkeetna Mountains Snowmachine Accident

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2017.

A snowmachine wreck in the Talkeetna Mountains near Yoder Road took the life of a Wasilla teen on Sunday afternoon, troopers reported Monday.

According to the report, troopers received a report of the accident at 3:20 pm on Sunday afternoon, the caller advised that the accident was possibly fatal.

It was reported to troopers that 19-year-old Wasilla teen, Jacob Harris was “found underneath his idling snowmachine near a steep embankment and was unresponsive,” the trooper dispatch revealed.

Another snowmachiner at the location attempted to revive Harris, but, was unsuccessful.

Because of adverse weather conditions, with visibility dropping to less than 100 feet, troopers and Mat-Su Borough Off Road Rescue responded to the scene via snowmachine. Despite the poor weather, a family member of the deceased was able to make it into the area by helicopter to assist in the recovery of Harris’s remains.

Troopers say that the State Medical Examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy.





