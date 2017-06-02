Wasilla Troopers Chase Down Stolen Car, Arrest Thief

Alaska Native News Jun 2, 2017.

Troopers in Wasilla reported a car chase that occurred in that community on Monday of this week on the trooper dispatch today.

According to the report, at 6:37 pm, troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was reported as stolen out of Fairbanks at the intersection of the Parks Highway near Church Road. But, instead of yielding to troopers, the vehicle sped away, resulting in a high-speed car chase.

The chase was short-lived however, and the driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Anchorage resident, Jason Dixon, attempted to flee on foot into the woods. This attempt to elude the troopers was short-lived as well. troopers captured Dixon and placed him under arrest.

Dixon was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. He was booked on charges of Felony Eluding, Vehicle Theft I, and a $10,000 cash only warrant issued out of Soldotna for Burglary I.

Dixon is being held on $10,000 bail and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.





