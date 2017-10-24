Wasilla Woman Arrested after Attempting to Pass Fake $20 Bills

Alaska Native News Oct 24, 2017.

A Wasilla woman was arrested on forgery charges after troopers respondedx to the Holiday Gas Station at the Pittman and Parks Highways on Monday night, the trooper dispatch revealed.

According to the report, Wasilla resident, 37-year-old Mandy L. Edelen had attempted to pass off a fake $20 bill to buy $16 worth of food items at 8 pm on Monday night. When troopers arrived, they placed Edelen under arrest for for Forgery I, Forgery III, and Criminal Trespass. When searched, Edelen would be found to also have a second counterfeit $20 bill on her person.

Edelen was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where she was remanded on the charges. Her bail was set at $500 cash performance bond and $500 (unsecured) cash appearance bond.





