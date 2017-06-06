Wasilla Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft in Willow Burglary

Alaska Native News Jun 6, 2017.

AST was in Wasilla was called out on a burglary call at 1 am on Sunday morning to a Wasilla-Fishhook Road residence in Willow. When they arrived, they determined that a burglary had occurred and a vehicle had been stolen.

Just an hour-and-a-half later, at 2:30 am, troopers spotted the stolen vehicle at mile 69 of the Parks Highway and performed a traffic stop. After pulling the vehicle over, troopers contacted 34-year-old Jackie Bay of Wasilla. she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

AST placed Bay under arrest on charges of Vehicle Theft I and MICS IV. She was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, where she was remanded and her bail set at $500.

Troopers report that the investigation into Burglary and Criminal Mischief is continuing.





