Wasilla Woman Dies in Vehicle/Pedestrian Accident

Alaska Native News Mar 13, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers say that the investigation is continuing concerning a vehicle/pedestrian accident that occurred on Saturday night at Bogard Road and Marissa Circle in Wasilla on Saturday night.

It was at 9:13 pm on Saturday night that troopers in Wasilla responded to the call at that location. They were joined by Mat-Su EMS.

When they arrived on scene, the victim, identified as 26-year-old Wasilla resident Marissa Atoruk, was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center. She would not survive the accident however, and was declared deceased later at the hospital.

According to the initial investigation at the scene, troopers report that a 45-year-old male, whose identity was not released by investigators, was traveling eastbound in his white Crown Victoria on Bogard Road, when Atoruk “walked into his lane of travel and was hit.”

Atoruk’s next of kin were notified of the incident.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.





