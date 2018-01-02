Wasilla Woman Perishes in Delta Junction Snowmachine Crash

Alaska Native News Jan 2, 2018.

Troopers are investigating a fatal snowmachine accident that occurred near Volkmar Lake near Delta Junction late Sunday night.

According to the short report, 30-year-old Wasilla resident, Breanna Klann was operating a snowmachine near a cabin by the lake when she lost control of her machine and collided with a tree at 11:30 pm.

Troopers say that crucial care steps were carried out in an attempt to revive the victim, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Next of kin were notified of the incident as the investigation into the details continues.





