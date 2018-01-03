Wasilla Woman’s New Year’s Death being Investigated as Murder

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2018.

Following the autopsy of a Wasilla woman that died on New Years Day at Big Lake, the case has been deemed a homicide Alaska SState Troopers divulged on Tuesday.

Trooper and Emergency Medical Services responded to Big Lake early New Years Day at 4:54 am, to find the woman, now identified as 37-year-old Amy Smith of Wasilla, being administered CPR.

The autopsy performed on A Smith determined that her death was a homicide, although details as to the exact cause of death were not revealed to the public. At 4 pm on Tuesday, the Criminal Suppression Unit-B Detachment arrested 38-year-old Anthony Smith, of Wasilla, was placed under arrest and charged with Murder I. He was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.

Online court records show that Smith has been charged with Assault IV and Murder I. Vinelink shows that he remains in custody at the Palmer facility. He is due to be arraigned on the charges this afternoon.





Amy Smith’s next of kin have been notified of the incident, and the investigation into her death is continuing.

Her death is the second homicide in the Anchorage Bowl this year.