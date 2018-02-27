Weather and Avalanche Danger Continues to Frustrate Search for Southeast Avalanche Victim

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2018.

The Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad is once again on weather hold in the recovery of lost snowboarder, Marvin Scott, who was swallowed up in an avalanche at noon on Sunday.

While KVRS was able to get into the avalanche area on Dude Mountain on Monday, the extreme continued avalanche risk in the debris area frustrated attempts to recover Scott. KVRS is standing by for a weather break in order to get back in and re-assess the avalanche threat and continue their efforts.

Scott, while snowboarding with a companion, was swept up in the avalanche. His partner escaped being buried and searched the area for an hour before hiking out to call in for assistance. Weather Sunday hampered SAR attempts.





