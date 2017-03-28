Wildlife Troopers Investigate Collision in Sitka Sac Roe Fishery

Alaska Native News Mar 28, 2017.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers say that they conducted an investigation into the collision of a pair of boats during the opening moments of the Sitka Sac Roe Herring fisheries on Saturday, but did not issue any criminal charges.

At 12:01 pm on Saturday, the F/V Crimson Beauty and the F/V Sarah Dawn collided as the two vessels were vying for their share of Herring in the valuable fishery.

Although, both vessels were damaged none aboard either vessel suffered any injuries.

AWT says that they have turned over the investigation to the USCG for any possible navigation rules violations.





