Wildlife Troopers Investigate Dredging without Permit on Montana Creek

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were alerted to a dredging operation working in the Montana Creek, an anadromous salmon stream in southeast Alaska on Tuesday.
ADF&G says “Montana Creek is an Anadromous Salmon stream and that an individual would need to obtain a permit and comply with all stipulations of the permit before dredging operations begin.” As a result, both ADF&G and Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to the location.
When they arrived, they contacted 43-year-old Wade Hoek, of Juneau. The ensuing investigation at the site determined that Hoek had set up the dredging operation in the stream and had begun dredging without obtaining a permit to do so.
Hoek was issued a summons to appear in Juneau District Court for arraignment.