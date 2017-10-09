Willow Burglars Steal Heater, Flood Home with Heating Oil

Alaska Native News Oct 9, 2017.

A burglary in Willow, that occurred sometime in the last week, left the homeowner with extensive damage to his home and a missing Toyo stove, troopers report.

On Friday, troopers received a report of a burglary, theft on Long Lake Road in Willow. They responded to the scene, and found that in the last week, burglars had absconded with the home’s heating source, a Toyo heater.

But, when the burglars disconnected the heater and stole it, they left the fuel line connected to the heater un-capped, and did not turn off the fuel. As a result, over 200 gallons of heating oil was released from the fuel line, and “flooded the dwelling,” troopers reported. The damage is estimated to be at least $5,000.

AST is requesting anyone with information about the incident or suspicious activity in the area to contact Trooper dispatch at 352-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 745-3333.





