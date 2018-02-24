Willow Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Following Friday Evening Creekside Drive Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 24, 2018.

Troopers went to an address at Creekside Drive in Willow to investigate an assault that was reported there at approximately 6:30 pm on Friday evening and arrested one suspect there on multiple charges, it was reported Saturday.

Following an investigation at the scene, where it was found that a 39-year-old Willow man, identified as Dahrone Roland Lord, had damaged property and assaulted two individuals, he was placed under arrest for two counts of Assault II (DV) and two counts of Criminal Mischief II (DV).Further investigation found that Lord had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Failure to Comply with Conditions of Probation on the original charge of Escape III, and so, was arrested on that charge as well.

Lord was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer and remanded on the charges.





