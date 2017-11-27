Willow Man Found Under Vehicle Suffering from Exposure after Accident

Alaska Native News Nov 27, 2017.

Alaska State troopers received a call at just before 9 PM Saturday night reporting “a vehicle in the ditch with the unresponsive mail under the vehicle.” AST responded to the scene near mile 39 of Willow Fisher Road.

When they arrived they found 58-year-old Willow resident, Keith Preston Stephens, under his 2006 Ford F250. The preliminary investigation at the scene, indicated that Stephens left the roadway and crashed into the ditch, at which time he slipped and fell as he exited the vehicle, and sliding underneath.

Stephens suffered suspected life-threatening injuries from hours in the sub-zero temperatures, and so was flown to Providence Medical Center in Anchorage.

Troopers say that the investigation into the incident is continuing.





