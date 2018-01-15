Woman Arrested on $40,000 Worth of Warrants During Soldotna Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Jan 15, 2018.

An Anchorage woman, formerly of Homer was pulled over in a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Harmony Road in Soldotna early Monday morning and was found to have multiple PACE probation warrants issued for her arrest for Failure to Comply.

30-year-old Rachel Pendergrass was arrested on the warrants, totaling $40,000 issued for Violation of Conditions of Release for Theft II in a 2015 case, and FTC with her probation for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and IV, Theft II, Scheme to Defraud, and Insurance Fraud in earlier cases.

Pendergrass’s bail increased from an original amount of $2,500 to the present $20,000 in the 2015 case due to repeated probation violations. Her other case with the charges earlier mentioned, was originally a case with well over 100 counts. But, in the two years that the case continued, over 100 of those counts were dismissed.

Pendergrass was transported to Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held on $40,000 bail.







