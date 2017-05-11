Woman Charged with Murder in South Salem Drive Homicide

Alaska Native News May 11, 2017.
32-year-old Mary Rose Carter has been arrested on Murder charges. Image-APD

APD announced Thursday mid morning, that they have arrested the woman that they had previously been trying to locate in connection with a homicide this week on South Salem Drive.

Police say that 32-year-old Mary Rose Carter was picked up by police at 1:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon, taken in for questioning, then placed under arrest for the homicide. She has been charged with Murder I and Murder II for the death of victim, 57-year-old Gregg S. Niwa.

According to the report, Niwa and Carter were drinking on Monday night when they got into an argument and “Carter shot Niwa and then stabbed him several times in the torso,” police said.

After shooting and stabbing Niwa, Carter ran from the scene without reporting the incident to police. Niwa was discovered by his roommate the next day. That roommate was not present at the scene when the incident occurred police said.


