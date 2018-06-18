Woman Eaten by Reticulated Python while Tending her Garden in Indonesia

Alaska Native News Jun 18, 2018.

A 54-year-old Indonesian woman from the village of Persiapan Lawela on the island of Muna is the second person to have been consumed by a Reticulated Python in that country this year after she went missing on Thursday.

54-year-old Wa Tiba went out to tend to her garden at the base of a rocky cliff near her village about a half-mile away on Thursday but did not return.

On Friday morning, her sister, concerned that she had not returned to the village, set out with approximately 100 of the villagers. When they arrived at Wa Tiba’s garden, she was nowhere to be seen. A search of the area found only her flashlight, machete and slippers.

A further search of the area around the garden would locate a 23-foot reticulated python about 100-feet away with a huge bulge halfway down its body. Fearing that the creature had eaten Wa Tiba, the villagers killed the snake that was so bloated it could hardly move.

When they took the snake back to the village and cut open the reptile, the discovered Wa Tiba, still whole and wearing the clothing she was last seen in. The Python had swallowed her head-first.

Wa Tiba is the second victim in Indonesia in the last year to be consumed by a Python. Last year a farmer in the village of Salubiro on Sulawesi island was the previous victim.

Fatalities from Reticulated Pythons are rare, the snakes prefer to generally feed on smaller animals such as pigs and monkeys.