Woman Scooped up on Several Warrant During Fairbanks Welfare Check

Alaska Native News May 22, 2017.

A woman, who despite giving troopers false information as to her identity, was scooped up on several outstanding warrants during a welfare check in Fairbanks on Friday, troopers report.

Fairbanks troopers, who were conducting a welfare check on two individual sleeping in a vehicle at the end of Chena Small Tract Road, contacted the two people in the vehicle at 6:34 pm on Friday. During contact, the passenger in the vehicle provided false information. Troopers were able to ascertain the identity of the passenger however, and found that she was the subject of several arrest warrant.

Troopers arrested 34-year-old Jenelle Nelson, of Fairbanks on warrants for Theft IV in a May 2016 Juneau case, double December 2016 Theft III/Theft IV cases, and a September 2016 Forgery charge. She was also charged with False Information at the time of her arrest.

Nelson was arraigned on the charges over the weekend.





