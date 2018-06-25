Would You Like Meth with those Fries?

Alaska Native News Jun 25, 2018.

In a Thursday raid on a Wendy’s restaurant in Canton, Georgia, north of Atlanta, drug investigators served a search warrant and simultaneously arrested the fast food place’s manager, cook, and two employees for methamphetamine distribution.

The investigation into the distribution was the result of the bust of another individual who confessed that they had bought the drugs from employees at the restaurant. Following that, the parking lot was staked out by Cherokee County Drug Investigators in a weeks-long investigation and an undercover officer purchased drugs at the establishment.

Zachary Jerome Donley, 27, Kristal Dawn Hogan, 32, Amanda Jean McCartney, 36 and Jeffery Levi Justus, 26 were interviewed and then placed under arrest on methamphetamine sales and search warrants were executed on Thursday.





According to the report, the employees would place the methamphetamine into to-go cups and had been doing so for months. Five other employees interviewed knew of the illegal activity but did not say anything as the manager was the ringleader in the distribution.

Wendys issued a statement after the raid saying,

“The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We do not condone any sort of illegal activity in our restaurants, and we will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement on their investigation. The individuals involved in this situation are no longer employed by our company.”

The restaurant was re-opened that same afternoon despite being short employees.