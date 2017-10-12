Wrong Place at Wrong Time for Anchorage Car Thief

Alaska Native News Oct 12, 2017.

Anchorage police say that as they were investigating the scene after finding a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 2400-block of Bentzen Circle at 3:50 am on Thursday morning, another stolen vehicle pulled up.

According to APD, officers were in the parking lot processing a stolen Toyota Four-Runner at the above address, when another vehicle, a green 2001 Chevy Tahoe, which had been previously reported stolen, and driven by 23-year-old Tony Tuaato, pulled into the parking lot.

A background check on Tuaato would find that he was wanted on an active felony warrant for theft. It would also be found that at the time of his arrest, Tuaato was in possession of a stolen handgun. He now faces charges of Vehicle Theft and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. It is not currently known if Tuaato was responsible for the first stolen vehicle in the parking lot.

Tuaato was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded on the charges and warrant.





