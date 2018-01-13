Widgetized Section

Yes for Salmon to Deliver an Estimated 40,000 Signatures to Division of Elections

Jan 13, 2018.
Yes for Salmon logo

What: Yes for Salmon, ballot sponsors, volunteers, community leaders, and supporters and will gather at the Division of Elections to deliver Yes for Salmon Ballot Initiative petition booklets signed by an estimated 40,000 Alaskans.

Why: Yes for Salmon, the group behind a ballot initiative that would update the state’s law governing development in salmon habitat, has collected at least 40,000 signatures, qualifying the initiative to appear on the ballot in this year’s election cycle. The deadline for delivering those signatures to the Division of Elections is Jan. 16.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Division of Elections, 2525 Gambell St #100, Anchorage

Who: In attendance will be Mike Wood and Gayla Hoseth – Yes for Salmon ballot sponsors – along with campaign leadership, spokespeople, dozens of volunteers, and supporters.

What to expect:

  • A crowd of excited volunteers, supporters and spokespeople
  • Procession of boxed petition booklets carried into the Division of Elections by attendees
  • Interview availability with Mike Wood, Gayla Hoseth, other campaign leadership and select volunteers
  • Short speech to volunteers by campaign leadership
  • A festive atmosphere with balloons and refreshments

Yes for Salmon is a diverse group of Alaska-based individuals, businesses and organizations dedicated to passing a ballot initiative that updates Alaska’s law governing development in salmon habitat. For more information, visit www.yesforsalmon.org.




