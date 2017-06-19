Widgetized Section

Young Hiker in Girdwood Dead from Bear Mauling

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers say the investigation into a bear mauling that led to the death of a juvenile near Girdwood is continuing.

AST received the report of the bear mauling that occurred on the Bird Ridge Trail at 1:19 pm on Sunday and Alaska State Troopers, a U.S. Forest Service Agent, Alaska State Park Ranger, Anchorage Police Department, Anchorage Fire Department and members of the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center all responded up the mountain trail in an effort to locate the young hiker.

The young hiker’s body was found a short time later and it was confirmed as a mauling death.

The juvenile’s remains were transported from the mountain trail and the teen’s next of kin were notified of the death.

The investigation into the mauling is continuing.


