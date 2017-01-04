Young Sworn into 23rd Term, Hits Ground Running

- Home
Washington, D.C. – Alaska Congressman Don Young was sworn into office today to begin his 23rd term as Alaska’s sole Member in the United States House of Representatives. Wasting no time, Young’s first Congressional action was introducing 38 pieces of legislation – many of which saw great promise and support in the U.S. House, but ultimately fell victim to Congressional gridlock and unwilling partners in the White House.
“Right off the bat, after being sworn-in, I introduced 38 bills today. It sounds like a lot, but most of these bills were bills that have passed the House under the [Obama] Administration,” said Congressman Young. “I believe with a new President and the Senate we’ll be able to get some of this legislation done very quickly….So this is an interesting period of time. We’re trying to play catch up on much of the work we did in the previous year – passing many bills to the Senate side but ultimately not getting them passed into law. We have a new President and we hope we can get these things done.”
Congressman Young, the most senior Republican and second longest serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives, also shared his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to once again serve the Alaskan people in Congress.
“It’s 23 times that I’ve held up my hand and sworn to uphold the Constitution – I’ve tried to do that throughout my career,” said Congressman Young. “I’m somewhat concerned, sometimes people forget the Constitution; they forget America. Because it’s expedient to respond – yes even the President-elect or the media – without looking at the rights of individuals. I’m going to keep fighting for those rights and fighting for the people of Alaska, especially when I believe our federal agencies have overstepped their boundaries.