2024 Studded Tire Removal Deadline Extended





Winter Driving Conditions Warrant Extended Studded Tire Use

(Anchorage, AK) – On Monday the Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner, James Cockrell, issued an emergency order extending the statutory deadline to remove studded tires from vehicles operating on Alaska roadways for areas north of the 60° North Latitude line. Due to extended winter weather conditions across much of southcentral and interior Alaska, the order was issued to ease the burden of Alaskans and ensure drivers can safely operate their vehicles during the extended winter season.

“Many parts of Alaska are experiencing prolonged winter weather after a near record-setting snow season that has extended icy road conditions well into April,” said Commissioner Jim Cockrell. “This 15-day extension for the studded tire removal deadline will provide additional time to switch to regular tires without compromising safety.”

Alaskans living above the 60° North Latitude line, including all portions of the Sterling Highway, may use studded tires on Alaska roadways until May 15, 2024.

Latitude 60° crosses Alaska from east to west, just south of Prince William Sound, Seward, and Chefornak.

Alaskans living below the 60° North Latitude line, including Southeast, the Aleutian Chain, Southwest Alaska, and Kodiak, will use the deadline established in statute of April 15, 2024.

A copy of the emergency order can be found here.

Some municipalities or boroughs may have their own regulations surrounding studded tires in their jurisdiction.



