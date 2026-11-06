2026 Alaska Commercial Salmon Harvest Summary











(Juneau, AK) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has published preliminary harvest and value figures for the 2026 Alaska Commercial Salmon Fishery. (PDF 160 kB)

A total of 99 million salmon were harvested in the 2026 season, a 49% decrease from the 2025 total harvest of 195 million salmon. The 2026 commercial salmon fishery harvest for all species was valued at approximately $648 million, a 20% increase from $541 million in the 2025 season. The 2026 statewide exvessel average price per pound for all salmon species improved considerably from 2025 values, which offset reduced harvest volume.

ADF&G was expecting a significant decrease in the overall commercial salmon harvest in 2026, mostly due to a decrease in pink salmon harvests related to the even-year abundance cycle. During recent decades, Alaska-wide pink salmon returns were larger during odd years and smaller in even years, although there is much regional variation to this trend. The 2026 harvest of 99 million salmon was similar to the 2024 harvest of 103.5 million salmon. This pattern is largely driven by sockeye and pink salmon, which comprise the largest share of Alaska’s commercial salmon harvest volume.

The 2026 commercial harvest was 21% lower than the preseason harvest projection of 126 million salmon. The decreased harvests from the preseason harvest projections were mainly from sockeye and pink salmon. The Chinook salmon harvest exceeded the preseason harvest projection by 13%, whereas harvest was below forecasted expectations for sockeye and pink salmon by 21%, coho salmon by 25%, and chum salmon by 22%.

Sockeye salmon accounted for approximately 55% of the total value at $360 million and 40% of the harvest at 39 million fish. Pink salmon accounted for approximately 15% of the value at $95 million and 44% of the harvest with 44 million fish. Chum salmon contributed 23% of the value at $151 million and approximately 14% of the harvest at 14 million fish. Coho salmon accounted for approximately 4% of the value at $23 million and 2% of the harvest at 2 million fish. Chinook salmon harvest was estimated to be approximately 222,000 fish with an estimated preliminary exvessel value of $19 million (3% of total exvessel value). A total of 5,350 individual permit holders made commercial salmon landings in 2026, an increase from 5,249 permits in 2025.

These are preliminary harvest and value estimates that will change as fish tickets are processed and finalized. Dollar values provided by ADF&G are based on estimated exvessel prices and do not include post-season price adjustments. The final value of the 2026 salmon fishery will be determined in 2027 after seafood buyers and processors report the total value paid to fishermen in 2026.