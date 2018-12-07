December 7th, 1941: A Date that will Live in Infamy

Alaska Native News Dec 7, 2018.

It was 77 years today that Japan’s Imperial Navy launched a surprise attack on the Hawaiian Naval base of Pearl Harbor that would result in the United States entering World War II.

The attack, designed by Japan to be a preventative action to keep the U.S. from interfering with their military actions in the Philippines, Guam, Hong Kong, Malaya, Singapore,and Wake Islands as well as other areas in Southeast Asia, would draw the U.S. into World War II and spell ultimate defeat to Japan and their military ambitions.

At 7:48 Hawaiian time, 353 Japanese fighters, bombers and torpedo aircraft, from six Japanese aircraft carriers north of the islands, would swoop into Pearl Harbor and wreak havoc on the base, killing 2,403 Americans and wounding 1,178 others.

Four of eight American battleships were sunk, and three cruisers, three destroyers, a mine-layer, and an anti-aircraft training ship were sunk or damaged. The Enterprise, Lexington, and Saratoga, the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s aircraft carriers would escape the carnage as they were at sea.







The devastating attack took only 90 minutes.

Of the battleships sunk, only one was not raised and repaired. The Arizona (BB-39) exploded and sank, killing 1,177 officers and men. The wreck remains submerged in the harbor to this day. In 1962 the USS Arizona Memorial was built over the hull of the ship.

Also involved in the attack, were five Japanese submarines. Four were destroyed and one was captured.

Although a majority of Americans believed that war with Japan was imminent, the attack on Pearl Harbor without a declaration of war came as a shock to America. It was widely thought then that any initial attack would take place in the Philippines.

Although a surprise to the American people, the plan to attack Pearl Harbor had been planned by Japan as early as the spring of 1941. By November 5th, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito approved the attack plan, and by December 1st, the final approval was given.

The day following the Japanese attack, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt would call December 7th, “a date which will live in infamy,” and war would be declared on the island nation.

For the past 77 years, U.S. flags have been lowered to half-mast in memory and mourning for those lost during that December morning attack.

Alaska’s newest Governor, Michael Dunleavy issued a proclamation for the observance:

WHEREAS, on December 7, 1941, just before 8 a.m., without warning or declaration of war, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service waged a fierce attack on Naval Station Pearl Harbor in the territory of Hawaii; and

WHEREAS, seemingly all at once, hundreds of Japanese fighter planes waged war, quickly damaging or destroying nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 airplanes; rendering useless dry-docks and airfields; and

WHEREAS, 2,403 Americans were lost that day at Pearl Harbor, including sailors, soldiers, and civilians; and well over 1,000 others were wounded; and

WHEREAS, in response to the devastation, on December 8, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress, urging a declaration of war with Japan, stating “I believe I interpret the will of the Congress and of the people when I assert that we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make very certain that this form of treachery shall never endanger us again.”; and

WHEREAS, Congress swiftly approved President Roosevelt’s call for a declaration of war, effectively thrusting the United States into World War II; and

WHEREAS, by Joint Resolution in August 1994, the United States Senate and House of Representatives established December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day set aside to reflect on the service and sacrifice of all those lost and wounded in the attack on Pearl Harbor; and

WHEREAS, today, 77 years after the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, we stop, with deep gratitude, to reflect on the lives and service of those lost in the attack; we honor their selfless sacrifice, as well as that of their families and loved ones.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Michael J. Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim December 7, 2018 as:

Pearl Harbor Day

in Alaska, and urge all Alaskans to honor the sacrifice of all who serve our nation in the Armed Forces, defending the freedoms we so cherish, to pause and reflect on the heroism of those lost at Pearl Harbor, and I direct that the Alaska flag be flown at half-staff for the day, to honor their memory.