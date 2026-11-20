





(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, Acting Attorney General Mills announced that Alaska and a bipartisan coalition of states helped secure the appointment of an independent privacy watchdog to protect consumers, including children, as the artificial intelligence chatbot company Character.AI moves through bankruptcy.

At the urging of the coalition, the bankruptcy court ordered the appointment of a Consumer Privacy Ombudsman to review the potential sale of users’ private conversations and personal information and recommend safeguards to the court before the sale of the company’s assets.

“Children and families should not have to worry that their private conversations can be sold to the highest bidder,” said Acting Attorney General Mills. “Companies have a responsibility to protect the information they collect, and that responsibility does not disappear when they file for bankruptcy. I’m pleased the court has taken this important step to protect consumers.”

Character.AI allows users to interact with AI-generated characters, including fictional personalities and chatbots posing as therapists, psychologists, and other trusted professionals. Through these interactions, the company has collected sensitive personal information, including private conversations about mental health, relationships, and emotional struggles, which the company plans to auction off on December 1, 2026.

In October, Alaska joined a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general in raising concerns about Character.AI’s privacy and safety practices. The filing followed investigations prompted by a 2024 wrongful death lawsuit alleging that the company’s chatbots encouraged a child’s suicidal thoughts and contributed to his death. The states’ investigations identified potential consumer protection and privacy violations.

Although Character.AI has voluntarily restricted minors’ access to certain chatbot features, Acting Attorney General Mills has raised concerns that these measures are voluntary, incomplete, and could be circumvented or reversed by a future buyer.

Acting Attorney General Mills will remain actively engaged in the bankruptcy proceedings to protect consumers and address outstanding regulatory concerns.

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