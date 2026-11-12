Acting Attorney General Cori Mills Pushes Federal Government to Improve the Robocall Mitigation Database in Effort to Combat Illegal Robocalls











(Anchorage, AK) – Acting Attorney General Cori Mills and a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general are pushing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to make improvements to its Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD) that would help curb illegal robocalls.

“Alaskans should be able to answer their phones without worrying about scammers on the other end,” said Acting Attorney General Mills. “We need to make sure the systems designed to protect consumers are doing their job and that phone companies are held accountable for preventing illegal calls from passing through their networks.”

Voice service providers are required to submit a filing with the RMD before they can accept and route call traffic through the U.S. communications network. That filing must include information about the provider’s business and robocall mitigation practices. Downstream providers are only allowed to accept calls from providers that are included in the RMD. However, bad actors are currently able to enter and stay in the database with minimal effort and limited impediments.

In addition to what the FCC is already doing, the attorneys general urge it to:

Ensure that all information in the RMD is accurate and complete.

Require additional disclosures.

Make it more difficult for bad actors to enter or re-enter the RMD.

Hold providers responsible for all filings done on their behalf.

Impose additional certification requirements to allow for quicker removal from the RMD when necessary.

Require providers to notify their upstream customers and downstream providers of FCC orders and notices.

Make historical RMD filings public.

Implement all proposed rules as soon as possible and maintain RMD obligations in the meantime.

Acting Attorney General Mills is a member of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, which launched Operation Robocall Roundup in 2025. The task force initially issued warning letters to 37 voice service providers, with the FCC subsequently taking enforcement action against at least 16. The operation has since expanded to larger providers and efforts to strengthen federal safeguards against illegal robocalls.

Acting Attorney General Mills is joined in signing this letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

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