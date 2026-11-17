









Alaskans to receive $10,459.05 in restitution and $22,623.71 in lease forgiveness

(Anchorage, AK) – Friday, acting Attorney General Mills announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and its direct parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC. Acima is a rent-to-own finance company that partners with retailers to offer financing to consumers through rental-purchase agreements. The settlement resolves allegations that Acima engaged in deceptive practices that misled consumers about the true nature and cost of these agreements. The settlement consists of $43 million in restitution for the benefit of consumers, lease balance reductions totaling $130 million, and a $10.5 million payment to the states, of which Alaska will receive $53,140.56.

“Acima took advantage of folks who were just trying to make buying furniture and other big-ticket purchases a little easier,” said Acting AG Mills. “I’m pleased to join 42 other Attorneys General in demonstrating that there will be consequences for conducting business in this way.”

The multistate coalition alleged that Acima marketed its rental-purchase agreements as 90-day pay off programs without disclosing that consumers were automatically defaulted into the maximum 12-month term, whereby consumers could pay approximately two times the cash price advertised by Acima’s retail partner. Acima also advertised its rental-purchase product using terms like “credit,” which often misled consumers into believing that they were obtaining traditional financing. Acima’s process for electronically executing rental-purchase agreements obscured the terms of the transaction, further compounding consumer confusion. Additionally, Acima obstructed consumers’ ability to terminate their rental-purchase agreements without penalty by returning their merchandise to Acima.

Alaskans who are eligible to obtain restitution or lease forgiveness through this settlement do not need to take any action. People eligible to receive restitution will be contacted by the settlement administrator while those eligible to receive lease forgiveness will be contacted by Acima.

Under the settlement, Acima will enter into a consent judgment barring it from:

making certain representations in its advertising unless other material information is clearly and conspicuously disclosed

obscuring the material terms and conditions of its rental-purchase agreements during Acima’s electronic signature process

marking up the cash price from that of Acima’s retail partners

obstructing consumers’ ability to terminate their rental-purchase agreements by returning the merchandise to Acima

reporting rental-purchase agreements to the big three credit reporting agencies for a period of five years

The state attorneys general that joined Acting Attorney General Mills in today’s settlement are Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

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