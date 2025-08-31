Alaska Air National Guard rescues individual with facial laceration near Knik Glacier

By on Comments Off on Alaska Air National Guard rescues individual with facial laceration near Knik Glacier




An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron conducts a real-world rescue operation at Point MacKenzie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron conducts a real-world rescue operation at Point MacKenzie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska   –  Alaska Air National Guardsmen with the 176th Wing rescued an individual with a facial laceration Aug. 25, approximately 40 miles northeast of Anchorage in the vicinity of Knik Glacier.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened the mission in response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers.

The Alaska Air National Guard accepted the mission and dispatched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk with 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels on board from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The HH-60 crew spotted the injured individual with a companion and a located clearing to land. Once on the ground Guardian Angels controlled the patient’s facial bleeding by packing the wound. The two individuals were then transported and released to Providence Alaska Medical Center.

See also  Researcher to discuss sea otter impact on mariculture

The AKANG’s 176th Wing rescue personnel are trained to respond anytime, anywhere, to save lives across Alaska’s vast and austere terrain.


  , , , , , , ,

Alaska Air National Guard rescues individual with facial laceration near Knik Glacier added by on
View all posts by