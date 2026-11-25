





ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) congratulates Mary Peltola on her election to the United States Senate, marking a historic milestone for Alaska and Alaska Native representation at the national level.

Peltola’s election represents a significant moment in our state’s history. As the first Alaska Native elected to the U.S. Senate, her achievement reflects the growing representation of Alaska Native people in the halls of national leadership and the importance of ensuring that Alaska’s diverse communities have a voice in decisions affecting their lives, lands, cultures, and future generations.

“On behalf of the Alaska Federation of Natives, I congratulate Mary Peltola on her election to the United States Senate. This is a historic moment for Alaska and for Alaska Native people. Having an Alaska Native woman represent our state in the Senate is a milestone that carries tremendous significance. We look forward to working with Senator-elect Peltola and her office on the issues that matter most to Alaska Native people, including subsistence, Tribal sovereignty, economic opportunity, public safety, and the well-being of our communities,” said AFN President Ben Mallott.

AFN Co-Chairs Victor Joseph and Gayla Hoseth also extended their congratulations, emphasizing the importance of representation and the opportunity to bring Alaska Native voices and priorities to the national stage.

“Mary’s election is a proud and historic moment for Alaska Native people. Our people have worked for generations to ensure that our voices are heard and that we have a seat at the tables where decisions are made about our future. Her election is an important milestone, and we congratulate her on this achievement. We look forward to seeing Alaska’s communities and Native people continue to be represented in the decisions that shape our state and nation,” said Joseph.

“We are incredibly proud of Mary Peltola and congratulate her on making history as the first Alaska Native elected to the United States Senate. Her accomplishment will inspire the next generation of leaders to step forward and make a difference. We look forward to working with Mary as she serves in the U.S. Senate to address the needs of Alaskans statewide and the issues that impact our way of life as Alaska Native people in both rural and urban communities,” said Hoseth.

AFN looks forward to continuing its work with Alaska’s congressional delegation to advance the priorities of Alaska Native people and strengthen the government-to-government relationship between Tribal Nations and the federal government.

###