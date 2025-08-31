Alaska Legislature Deprives Alaskan Students of Better Educational Opportunities









(Anchorage, AK) – Friday Governor Mike Dunleavy admonished the Alaska Legislature for its persistent inaction on policy reform to improve educational outcomes for Alaska’s students.

Despite being ranked 51st in the nation, the Alaska legislature has demonstrated a remarkable lack of urgency to improve educational outcomes.

“Every single year is invaluable for a child’s learning, and it shapes their future trajectory significantly. Alaska’s education system can do better, and we can do better right now. Every time the legislature kicks the can down the road, they are subjecting another cohort of students to an education system that is failing to meet the needs of many students,” Governor Dunleavy said. “A blank-check increase in funding won’t improve student outcomes when the existing system is failing and needs significant reform.”

In the letter, Governor Dunleavy stated that if the legislature does not take action to enact meaningful education policy reform during the next regular session, he is prepared to call additional special sessions until they do so.

