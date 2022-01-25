Alaska State Troopers Conduct Prostitution Sting





(Anchorage, AK)— The Alaska State Troopers Special Crimes Investigation Unit (SCIU) conducted multiple prostitution patron stings in Fairbanks and Anchorage in January 2022 resulting in charges against 22 men that attempted to solicit sex. Troopers posed as women soliciting sex for money during the operation and contacted the men when they arrived at various locations in each community.

Alaska law prohibits payment for sexual conduct under AS 11.66.100(a)(2). All 22 men contacted during the operation were charged with the Class B Misdemeanor of Prostitution.

“Prostitution is not a victimless crime, and is often financially intertwined with sex trafficking, drug trafficking, violent crimes, and sexual assault,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Your Alaska State Troopers are committed to investigating and working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable anyone who victimizes Alaskans. The Alaska State Troopers are planning additional operations in the future to help reduce demand for these illicit services across the state.”

During the Fairbanks operation nine men were contacted and ultimately charged.

Joseph Blanchard, 36, of Fairbanks

Scott Dayton, 24, of Fairbanks

Colton Joe, 25, of Northway

Adam Qualley, 37, of North Pole

Joshua Reed, 35, of Fairbanks

Matthew Richards, 25, of North Pole

William Simmons, 58, of Fairbanks

Jonathan Sims, 32, of Fort Wainwright

Gary Tomaszewski, 55, of Fairbanks

During the Anchorage operation 13 men were contacted and ultimately charged.

Scott Bailey, 78, of Eagle River

Kenneth Carroll, 58, of Anchorage

Abed Fede, 40, of Anchorage

Giovanni Garassino, 43, of Anchorage

Ardijan Kabakchi, 24, of Anchorage

Carl Kuznicki, 32, of Anchorage

Ryan Morse, 34, of Fairbanks

Ronny Randall, 51, of Wasilla

Lynn Reitz, 62, of Anchorage

Sanh Saechao, 38, of Anchorage

Dakota Seibert, 24, of Anchorage

Kenneth Sontag, 71, of Big Lake

Nicholas Tabaczka, 41, of Anchorage

If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, you can find help and resources by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888. Or text ‘HELP’ to 233733.

The Alaska State Troopers are constantly seeking tips and information that will aid our investigations into sex trafficking and other illegal activities around Alaska. Alaskans can submit an anonymous crime tip to the Alaska State Troopers with the AKTips smartphone app, by texting ‘AKTIPS’ followed by your tip to 847411, or online at https://dps.alaska.gov/Tips.

