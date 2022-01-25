Alaska State Troopers Conduct Prostitution Sting

(Anchorage, AK)— The Alaska State Troopers Special Crimes Investigation Unit (SCIU) conducted multiple prostitution patron stings in Fairbanks and Anchorage in January 2022 resulting in charges against 22 men that attempted to solicit sex. Troopers posed as women soliciting sex for money during the operation and contacted the men when they arrived at various locations in each community.
Alaska law prohibits payment for sexual conduct under AS 11.66.100(a)(2). All 22 men contacted during the operation were charged with the Class B Misdemeanor of Prostitution.
“Prostitution is not a victimless crime, and is often financially intertwined with sex trafficking, drug trafficking, violent crimes, and sexual assault,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Your Alaska State Troopers are committed to investigating and working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable anyone who victimizes Alaskans. The Alaska State Troopers are planning additional operations in the future to help reduce demand for these illicit services across the state.”
During the Fairbanks operation nine men were contacted and ultimately charged.
- Joseph Blanchard, 36, of Fairbanks
- Scott Dayton, 24, of Fairbanks
- Colton Joe, 25, of Northway
- Adam Qualley, 37, of North Pole
- Joshua Reed, 35, of Fairbanks
- Matthew Richards, 25, of North Pole
- William Simmons, 58, of Fairbanks
- Jonathan Sims, 32, of Fort Wainwright
- Gary Tomaszewski, 55, of Fairbanks
During the Anchorage operation 13 men were contacted and ultimately charged.
- Scott Bailey, 78, of Eagle River
- Kenneth Carroll, 58, of Anchorage
- Abed Fede, 40, of Anchorage
- Giovanni Garassino, 43, of Anchorage
- Ardijan Kabakchi, 24, of Anchorage
- Carl Kuznicki, 32, of Anchorage
- Ryan Morse, 34, of Fairbanks
- Ronny Randall, 51, of Wasilla
- Lynn Reitz, 62, of Anchorage
- Sanh Saechao, 38, of Anchorage
- Dakota Seibert, 24, of Anchorage
- Kenneth Sontag, 71, of Big Lake
- Nicholas Tabaczka, 41, of Anchorage
If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, you can find help and resources by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888. Or text ‘HELP’ to 233733.
The Alaska State Troopers are constantly seeking tips and information that will aid our investigations into sex trafficking and other illegal activities around Alaska. Alaskans can submit an anonymous crime tip to the Alaska State Troopers with the AKTips smartphone app, by texting ‘AKTIPS’ followed by your tip to 847411, or online at https://dps.alaska.gov/Tips.
