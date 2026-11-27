





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last month charging an Anchorage man with escaping from federal custody, carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm during the carjacking, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on September 10, 2026, Maquire Malo Levi, 29, knowingly and voluntarily left custody at the Cordova Center by willfully failing to return to custody. Levi left the Cordova Center for his approved employment. During a routine check, Cordova Center staff learned Levi left his place of employment without permission. Levi then removed his electronic monitoring device and failed to return to the Cordova Center. The indictment also alleges that on September 13, 2026, Levi took the 2026 GMC Sierra truck of another person, causing serious bodily injury, and discharged a firearm during that offense.

Levi is charged with one count of escape, one count of carjacking, one count of carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. The defendant made his initial court appearance on November 18, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and the Anchorage Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Miller is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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