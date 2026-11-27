





“Anyone on the ground knows that Democratic voters in Pennsylvania loathe Fetterman and can’t wait for the 2028 primaries,” one Philadelphia organizer told Common Dreams.



Progressive organizers are up in arms after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who chairs the Democratic Party’s Senate campaign arm, seemed to suggest on Tuesday that Sen. John Fetterman, the widely despised conservative Democrat from Pennsylvania, should run for reelection in 2028.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) generally backs incumbents seeking reelection. But Fetterman, who has spent the last four years morphing from a progressive in the style of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) into President Donald Trump’s leading Democratic cheerleader, is an unusual case.

With a net approval rating of minus 9 percentage points among Pennsylvania Democrats, he is by far the least popular Democratic senator among his own party’s voters at home, according to polling from Morning Consult. In a PennLive/Bravo Group poll last week, 84% of Pennsylvania Democrats said they’d rather vote for “someone else” if Fetterman runs in 2028.

The resentment is no surprise. Fetterman has spent recent years loudly defending Trump’s aggressive warmaking and attacks on immigrants and has threatened to leave the Democratic Party over his colleagues’ growing criticism of Israel’s three-year genocidal war in Gaza.

For this reason, Gillibrand’s (D-NY) remarks in an interview with NBC News that aired Tuesday came as a shock to some.

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NBC News’ Sahil Kapur noted that Pennsylvania was one of the swing states Democrats would need to hold to secure a 60-vote supermajority in 2028. He asked Gillibrand, “Should Sen. Fetterman run for reelection?”

Gillibrand replied: “Yeah. So far, we assume he is, and we are gonna win Pennsylvania. Yeah.”

Asked whether the DSCC would support Fetterman in the general election, Gillibrand said: “We support our nominees. We support all our Democratic nominees.”

Kapur did not ask whether the DSCC would back Fetterman in a primary. He already has one challenger: Ahmed Moor, a Palestinian American writer and businessman from Gaza who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, announced his campaign earlier this month.

Some progressive activists took Gillibrand’s answer as a show of support for another Fetterman term.

Joseph Geevarghese, the executive director of the grassroots left-wing advocacy group Our Revolution, told Common Dreams that her response “shows how out of touch Democratic leadership is with the people who got John Fetterman elected.”

“He ran as a populist who would fight for working people. He’s betrayed that trust,” Geevarghese said. “Fetterman campaigned on ending the filibuster and now defends it. He’s backed continued US military support for Israel and voted against advancing a measure to block a military sale… Too often, Fetterman would rather punch left than help build the kind of opposition that can take on Trump and deliver real reform.”

Kidus Girma, the campaigns and strategy director for the youth-led climate activist group Sunrise Movement, told Common Dreams that “senators like Gillibrand know better than to support Trump’s favorite Democrat.”

Fetterman described the climate crisis as an “existential threat” and called for a transition to clean energy in 2022 but has since embraced much of Trump’s energy agenda, championing fossil fuel exports and voting to confirm Trump’s pick to lead the US Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, who has rolled back regulations with ruthless efficiency.

“Fetterman has spent the last couple of years turning his back on the people who elected him while data centers pollute our climate and communities, another oil war rages in the Middle East, and the cost of living continues to skyrocket,” Girma said. “It’s time for change in Pennsylvania.”

The DSCC is under no legal obligation to support incumbents and has occasionally withheld its endorsement. In 2024, then DSCC chair Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) declined to endorse Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) after he was indicted on federal corruption charges. The DSCC also withheld an endorsement while Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) weighed running as an independent against then-Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who was seeking the Democratic nomination that same year. Menendez and Sinema have since left the Senate, while Gallego has joined it.

Geevarghese added that “if [Fetterman] runs again in 2028, he should face a primary challenger, and the DSCC should stay neutral. Pennsylvania Democrats should decide who represents them.”

Gillibrand’s judgment as a party leader is drawing closer scrutiny as she seeks a second two-year term as DSCC chair. In an article for The Intercept Wednesday, journalist Eoin Higgins made the case that Gillibrand was “the wrong person to meet the moment.”

Noting her close alliance with her New York counterpart, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Higgins described her as “a loyal member of the party’s pro-business wing” with a tendency toward “pushing ideological preferences” when selecting candidates:

While Gillibrand and the DSCC can point to real success stories like James Talarico in Texas and Mary Peltola in Alaska, they also backed Haley Stevens in Michigan, a charisma void who turned on the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed, in the last days of the race allegedly over his views on Israel. In Maine, the DSCC and establishment Democrats recruited Gov. Janet Mills, a 78-year-old with little interest in running, whose campaign against progressive upstart Graham Platner failed to launch.

Gillibrand is also a top recipient of donations from the cryptocurrency industry, and Higgins wrote that she has moved “in lockstep” with its interests. A staunch supporter of Israel, she is among the biggest beneficiaries of contributions from AIPAC’s political spending arm.

In June 2025, she was widely criticized for falsely claiming that Zohran Mamdani, who’d just clinched the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor, had called for “global jihad,” after he declined to condemn the pro-Palestinian slogan “globalize the intifada,” which he had never used himself. Gillibrand argued that such rhetoric was understood as a call to “slaughter the Jews and destroy Israel,” but later apologized for mischaracterizing Mamdani’s record.

Sergio Cea, the political director for the grassroots progressive advocacy group Reclaim Philadelphia, said that Gillibrand’s confidence that Fetterman could win Pennsylvania “shows that she’s out of touch and has learned nothing from the election” earlier this month.

“Working people are struggling at the pump and at the grocery store as a result of wars pushed by Trump and the state of Israel,” Cea told Common Dreams. “Anyone on the ground knows that Democratic voters in Pennsylvania loathe Fetterman and can’t wait for the 2028 primaries.”

Pointing to US Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.), state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181), and Moor, Cea said, “There is a huge bench of actual Democrats who can win in Pennsylvania.”

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