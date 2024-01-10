Arctic Innovation Competition submission deadline is March 1





The Arctic Innovation Competition is accepting ideas for 2024. Competitors of all ages in North America may submit their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes of up to $15,000.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management hosts the competition with a presenting sponsorship from Usibelli Coal Mine.

Ideas are sorted by participant age into the Main Division (18 and older), the Junior Division (13-17) and the Cub Division (12 and under). Ideas do not have to be Arctic-based.

Participants compete for a total of over $45,000 divided into more than 20 cash prizes and scholarships. Junior and Cub divisions sponsored by Kinross Fort Knox will share almost $4,000 in cash prizes, as well as $14,000 from Alaska 529 as contributions to higher education savings plans.

Additional prizes include four $2,000 “kicker” prizes awarded to Main Division finalists with the best idea in four categories: Arctic, sustainability, climate adaptation and Alaska college student submission. Ideas may fall in more than one category.

The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Alaska time on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The competition will follow a schedule of virtual events for the semifinals. The final presentations and award ceremony will be at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

To find out more information and submit an idea, visit the Arctic Innovation Competition website. If you have questions about the competition, contact the AIC team at 907-474-6518 or uaf-aic@alaska.edu.



