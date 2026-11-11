‘Beaten and Disinterested’ Trump Makes ‘Flaccid’ Claim That Midterms Were Rigged











“Trump can’t admit his policies f–ked the midterms,” said one critic. “Nothing is ever his fault. So now the accusation is that red states cheated against themselves.”

As Republicans reel from last week’s “blue tsunami” midterm wipeout, President Donald Trump—who previously congratulated Democrats on their historic takeback of both houses of Congress—on Monday reverted to the kind of election denial that sparked the 2021 Capitol insurrection, making a baseless claim of voting machine fraud.

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!”

The polls, which widely forecast Democrats reclaiming one or both chambers of Congress, were largely accurate. And despite a handful of localized issues with voting machines, there is no evidence of any widespread problems.