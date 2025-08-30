Coast Guard investigates a report of unknown containers on and near Montague Island









JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard is responding to a report of more than 100 containers with unknown contents on and near Montague Island.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Valdez received the initial report of the containers from Gulf of Alaska Keepers, a non-profit organization funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Response and Restoration’s Marine Debris Program for removal of marine debris.

The unmarked containers range in size from 5 to 55-gallon drums. They have been located sporadically along the southern region of the coastline in various conditions.

The Coast Guard, as the federal agency responsible for recovery and removal of oil and hazardous material in the sea and on the coastlines, is assessing the extent of the threat posed by the containers alongside partner agencies.

Involved in the assessment are:

NOAA – Office of Response and Restoration

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

U.S. Department of the Interior

Chugach Alaska Corporation

Following the assessment, the Coast Guard will oversee removal of all containers that are determined to contain oil or hazardous substances to maintain the safety of the marine environment. Additionally, the Coast Guard partners with other federal, state, and local agencies to protect the long-term vitality of Alaska’s maritime industry, ensure safe navigation, and safeguard other critically important commercial resources to ensure economic security.