









“That’s money straight from your pocket into theirs,” said US Rep. Pramila Jayapal.



The American government has refunded over $100 billion worth of President Donald Trump’s tariffs in the months since the US Supreme Court declared them illegal.

However, an investigation published by ProPublica on Monday revealed that at least nine companies that have received tariff refunds have used them to pay out bonuses to executives rather than return money to consumers or lower prices.

Among the firms that have used the refunds to give out executive paydays are tool manufacturer Stanley Black & Decker, retailers TJ Maxx and Marshalls, and golf equipment vendor Titleist, according to securities filings and earnings calls reviewed by ProPublica.

Additionally, ProPublica found that “dozens of other firms have said little about how they plan to use the money other than to characterize the windfall as the kind of earnings they use to determine executive bonuses.”

While many companies have said they intend to return “tariff refunds to our members through pricing,” ProPublica noted that they have been very vague about what this will entail, leaving open the possibility that these companies won’t cut prices but instead limit future price increases.

Gregory Germain, a corporate law professor at Syracuse University, told ProPublica that companies using tariff refunds to enrich executives is “probably the least just way to use this money because it wasn’t anything the executives did that they should be rewarded for.”

“It was a government mistake that resulted in a refund,” Germain said. “It really explains why it’s so important for the government, when they’re doing something like this, to think it through to make sure consumers don’t pay extra money and not get it back.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) wrote in a Monday social media post that the tariff refunds are yet another example of how the Trump administration is rewarding the wealthy at the expense of working Americans.

“Corporations passed the costs of Trump’s tariffs on to consumers,” Jayapal explained. “Then, they got refund checks from the government. Now, they’re using those refund checks to give their CEOs massive bonuses. That’s money straight from your pocket into theirs.”

USA Today reported last week that a group of Democratic US senators has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to open an investigation into companies that are benefiting from tariff refunds without passing those savings along to consumers.

Specifically, the senators said the FTC should investigate whether tariff refund beneficiaries engaged in “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.”

“By increasing consumer prices, ostensibly due to tariff costs,” the senators wrote, “and then refusing to provide refunds to consumers when they are later reimbursed for those tariff costs, corporations may be in violation of the FTC Act.”

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