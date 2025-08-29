Daniel Antwan Quinn Convicted of Sexual Assault









Anchorage, Alaska) – On Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, an Anchorage jury convicted 42-year-old Daniel Antwan Quinn of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Fourth Degree. Quinn was acquitted of the charge of Assault in the Third Degree.

The convictions are from conduct in June 2019, when he placed a victim in fear of being shot and sexually assaulted her by forcing her to perform fellatio on him while in her home. The trial took place August 18 through 25, 2025. The jury returned a guilty verdict on both Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the Fourth Degree. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna presided over the trial in Anchorage.

Quinn is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Jan. 16, 2026. Quinn faces a sentence of 40 years to 60 years for the Sexual Assault in the First Degree and up to a year on Assault in the Fourth Degree.

Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt and Assistant District Attorney Kaycee Goodwin prosecuted the case with support from Paralegal Angie Fox. The Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit investigated with assistance from patrol officers and the Investigative Services Unit.

# # #