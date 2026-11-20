





(Fairbanks, AK) – Wednesday, a Fairbanks jury found David Garcia, 47, guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

On Sept. 15, 2024, one victim reported a sexual assault by Garcia that had occurred that day. An investigation ensued. During that investigation, the Alaska State Troopers uncovered evidence that led to additional charges for sexual abuse of that victim as a child from 2014 and 2016. Additional evidence led to a charge for the sexual abuse of a second child victim from on or about 2017. Last week, the case went to trial and the victims testified, facing their abuser. The jury found Garcia guilty of all counts. The jury also found two aggravating factors which open his sentence up to 99 years.

Garcia was remanded into custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held without bail due to the nature of his convictions, pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for March 22, 2027, at 2:30 pm. Garcia faces a composite sentence of 32 ½ to 495 years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lauren Wood and Glen Parks with the assistance of Paralegal Joleen Cooper and Law Office Assistant Aalyah Rollins. The Alaska State Troopers conducted the investigation.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov