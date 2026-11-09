Department of Law Responds to Lawsuit from Mary Peltola Campaign

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Alaskans for Mary seeks copies of daily records indicating whether absentee ballots of individual voters identified by name and address are likely to be accepted or rejected before that information is final and before it is available to the voters themselves.

During the absentee review process, authorized observers may view certain daily records under confidentiality agreements. Because the information is preliminary, subject to change, and not yet available to affected voters, the Division does not distribute the records separately or allow observers to retain them.

Alaska’s constitution and laws do not require the Division to provide this information in the manner requested by the campaign. Releasing preliminary information in the manner sought by the lawsuit would create additional burdens during ballot processing and could delay the timely counting of votes. The Division has protected this information for years and will ask the court to protect it too.

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