





(Anchorage, AK) – On Nov. 17, 2026, the Honorable Jack McKenna of Anchorage Superior Court sentenced Elijah Christopher Ramirez to a term of 50 years’ imprisonment, with 20 years suspended, for the 2019 murder of Oscar Garcia. Today’s sentencing followed Ramirez’s Mar. 9, 2026 conviction for Murder in the Second Degree, by a jury verdict.

Mr. Garcia’s body was found abandoned in the front passenger seat of a red Kia Soul parked on the 4000 block of Merrill Drive on Nov. 3, 2019. Shell casings from two firearms were found in the car. An autopsy found Mr. Garcia had suffered thirteen gunshot wounds. The Anchorage Police Department Homicide Unit investigated the killing and determined Mr. Garcia was killed in the vehicle the night before over a $550 drug debt he owed Ramirez and co-defendant Rhadames Marmolejos.

Ramirez faced a potential sentence of 20-99 years based on the convicted offense. Prosecutors for the State requested an active term of 50 years to serve, while the defense requested 25 years to serve. Before imposing sentence, Judge McKenna made detailed, extensive findings of fact from the evidentiary record from Ramirez’s trial. Those findings included that most of the shots that killed Mr. Garcia were fired by Ramirez, who was seated behind him in the vehicle. Judge McKenna weighed those facts against Ramirez’s age at the time of the crime, 22, and his lack of criminal history and imposed a sentence of 30 years to serve. He justified that sentencing as in line with Alaska case law suggesting that an average first-time offender convicted of Murder in the Second Degree should receive a sentence of 20-30 years.

Co-defendant Marmolejos was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree and Robbery in the First degree in a separate trial. Judge McKenna will sentence him on Feb. 12, 2027.