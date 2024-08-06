Harris interviewing possible vice presidential running mates, with decision soon





U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris interviewed three more possible Democratic vice presidential running mates on Sunday and could soon make a choice on who will be her running mate against Republican former President Donald Trump and his No. 2, Ohio Senator JD Vance, in the November election.

Harris is meeting with Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly at the Naval Observatory in Washington, her vice presidential mansion. She met with another possible running mate Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and is also considering two other governors, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

Aides have described the in-person meetings as a “chemistry test,” a chance for Harris to gauge her personal rapport with possible running mates she already knows to one degree or another.

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile told ABC’s “This Week” show Sunday morning that Harris would choose her running mate “later today.” Brazile said Harris will be choosing from a group of “talented people, some probably better than others. I know she will make a really good, historic choice.”

The Harris campaign has said she then plans to embark on a seven-state tour of political battleground states with her running mate, starting Tuesday in Philadelphia.

It is the country’s sixth-biggest city and a key Democratic stronghold in Pennsylvania, a state both she and Trump are eyeing as crucial to their chances of winning a four-year term in the White House starting in January.

Harris’ selection of a running mate has been unusually truncated because, until two weeks ago, she was running for reelection as vice president herself as second in command to President Joe Biden. But Biden, after a stumbling debate performance against Trump in late June and falling poll numbers, ended his campaign and quickly endorsed Harris.