





Eva Yi Xie is a “law-abiding student and wonderful person who has many talents to contribute to the United States,” her adviser said. Trying to deport her “is cruel, and it is our country shooting itself in the foot.”



US immigration agents this week detained an asylum seeker from China who is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience at Princeton University—just days after a survey revealed that new international student enrollment has dropped by 15% nationwide following President Donald Trump’s return to office.

Eva Yi Xie told her colleagues at Princeton’s Brody Lab that she was detained on Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The 24-year-old’s lawyers said Friday that she was sent to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holding center in Chantilly.

Her attorneys also filed a habeas corpus petition in the US District Court for the District of Virginia, seeking her immediate release. In response, Judge Anthony Trenga, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, blocked the Trump administration from removing her from the judicial district pending further court order.

Xie came to the United States from China a decade ago and, according to her LinkedIn profile, graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and earned a bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before starting her doctoral program at the Ivy League institution. She has interned at Meta, Microsoft, and IBM.

Rodney Priestley, dean of Princeton’s graduate school, said in a statement that “news of Eva’s detention is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community. The university has arranged for Eva to be represented by legal counsel, and we will remain in contact with her legal team, her family, and colleagues to provide support. We hope Eva will soon be able to resume her studies at Princeton.”

Neuroscience professor Carlos Brody, who advises Xie, told the student newspaper, The Daily Princetonian, that “it seems wildly unfair,” adding: “Eva is a brilliant law-abiding student and wonderful person who has many talents to contribute to the United States. Detaining her, with the intent of deporting her, makes no sense whatsoever. It is cruel, and it is our country shooting itself in the foot.”

Xie wrote on LinkedIn earlier this week that she was in Washington, DC to present at a Society for Neuroscience conference. The organization “is closely monitoring the detention” of Xie, it said Friday. “We are in close contact with Princeton University and stand ready to provide any support that may be needed. Our thoughts are with Eva, her family, and her colleagues.”

The student’s colleagues also weighed in, as did other academics and tech professionals. Ningshan Ma, who attended MIT with Xie, wrote on the platform X: “This is horrifying. Eva is an amazing classmate and friend. Please help in any capacity.”

Brian Huang, an MIT alumnus who’s now at Google DeepMind, said: “This woman was one of my labmates during undergrad…. absolute insanity from this administration.”

The Brody Lab’s official X account said that “she’s a brilliant neuroscientist, mentor, and friend. She went to a conference to present her work, and now she’s in a detention center. She should be home.”

Princeton student Conor McGrory wrote: “Just heard the news that a student in my PhD program was kidnapped by ICE earlier today. Eva is a great person and a gifted scientist, and the fact that these cruel, lawless people are subjecting her to this makes me sick with anger.”

Another student at the university, Jorge Yanar, said that “Eva is one of the kindest and most brilliant people I’ve worked with during my PhD. It is shocking and deeply infuriating that this is happening. Please share! Call your representatives. Forward this to reporters.”

According to the campus paper:

New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim’s office is directly in touch with Xie, according to Kim’s press secretary Katey Sabo. She added that his office is “working on the case” in a statement to the Prince. Sen. Cory Booker, the other New Jersey senator, wrote in a statement to the Prince that ICE has not responded to his outreach on Xie’s detention. Kim and Booker are both Democrats. “My office has contacted US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding the detention of Eva Yi Xie and has not yet received a response. I expect a prompt and full explanation of the circumstances surrounding her detention,” Booker wrote.

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said, “Remember when Trump said he would go after the ‘worst of the worst?’ Absolutely shameful.”

In addition to rounding up foreign students—often targeting those critical of US foreign policy—Trump’s immigration agents have invaded various communities across the country and killed both citizens and undocumented immigrants.

Kelly Rojas, co-director of the Detained Adult Program at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, told The Washington Post that at least five people, including Xie, have been detained by immigration officials at DC-area airports in recent weeks.

“It’s really particularly devastating and unfair,” Rojas said, “because once someone is detained, even though you have a good legal claim and have been doing everything right, it gets to be a thousand times harder for you to access your legal rights and access your day in court and with the government to get your case heard.”

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