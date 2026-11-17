









“The urban ‘dirty bomb’ threat was one of the great chimeras of peak War on Terror America, and I guess it’s back!” said one journalist.



Over two decades after the George W. Bush administration spread lies about weapons of mass destruction to push its invasion of Iraq, and nearly nine months into an illegal US-Israeli war on Iran, CNN’s Monday reporting about the Iranian government’s alleged plan for a “dirty bomb” is being met with skepticism.

“New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot,” CNN exclusively reported, citing seven unnamed US officials.

“Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack,” the network continued. “But the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning.”

While the sources are US officials, spokespeople for both governments pushed back in statements to CNN.

Lauren Bis from President Donald Trump’s White House said that the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,” while a representative from the Iranian Mission at the United Nations in New York said that Iran “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.”

Sam Biddle, a technology reporter at The Intercept, said on the social media platform X that “the urban ‘dirty bomb’ threat was one of the great chimeras of peak War on Terror America, and I guess it’s back!”

The journalist wasn’t alone in recalling US claims that late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Laila Al-Arian, executive producer of Al Jazeera’s “Fault Lines,” similarly said that “it’s giving Iraq WMDs reporting.”

Omar Baddar, a progressive political analyst focused on the United States and the Middle East, also said that “this gives ‘Saddam WMDs’ vibes,” and argued that “in this case it cannot be separated from” Axios’ recent reporting.

According to Axios, Roman Gofman, the director of the Israeli spy agency Mossad and a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, traveled to DC for talks with senior Trump administration officials about the Iran War as the PM urges the US president to resume the assault.

Shortly after Netanyahu lost his majority in Israel’s Knesset last month, Trump’s Republicans lost control of both houses of Congress. Democrats are set to take over in January, but with next month’s government funding deadline looming, key Democratic senators have already unveiled an amendment to defund “Trump’s disastrous, illegal, and unjustified war in Iran until this conflict is authorized by Congress, as the Constitution requires.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who’s leading the amendment with Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), said that “the American people have spoken loud and clear: End the war with Iran and lower costs.”

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