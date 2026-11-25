





For the group of students and young adults attending Yuuyararta Science Camp, their classroom was as high as a hillside and as wide as a lake.

At the camp, held in late August at a remote site near the village of Kokhanok on Lake Iliamna, a group of campers and counselors from Bristol Bay picked berries, made plant observations, operated drones, and learned to mend nets. The goal of the camp was to help prepare the next generation in Bristol Bay to be stewards of their lands and waters.

“I think the more we can do to get people off of computers and into their local environment, the better,” said Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program agent Tav Ammu, who served as a camp instructor. “A lot of subject matter experts are leaving the area, and we want to make sure that there’s an opportunity for that information to flow down to current residents and future stewards.”

Ten people ranging from high schoolers to college graduates attended the first-of-its-kind camp, which was organized and funded by the Bristol Bay Guardians, the Bristol Bay Native Corporation, and the Alaska Conservation Foundation. Activities largely revolved around gaining practical outdoor knowledge and scientific skills, from building and flying drones to studying soil samples and salmon otoliths. Ammu’s main role was teaching knot tying, net mending and cold-water survival.

“Being in and around the water is absolutely vital in Bristol Bay,” Ammu noted. “With the graying of the fleet and with permit migration, a lot of the skills are migrating away. And so having a place where people can learn net mending or net hanging or knot tying makes those skills more accessible.”

The week also included cultural elements, like an emphasis on Native languages and time set aside for traditional crafts. With 14 different instructors coming and going over the course of the camp–and with some campers contributing to instruction–the week focused on offering a breadth of content and helping open campers up to future possibilities.

“Part of it was just exposing young people to what job opportunities exist in the area,” Ammu said. “We introduced them to researchers, Alaska Sea Grant, Bristol Bay Guardians, and opportunities with drones they may not otherwise have had a lot of exposure to.”

The organizations plan to offer some version of the camp each year, potentially in different locations around Bristol Bay and in different seasons as well. “I’m very excited for the next iteration,” Ammu said.