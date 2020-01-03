Multiple Assault Charges Leveled Against Northway Man for New Years Eve Incident

Alaska Native News on Jan 3, 2020.

A call was received at the Northway Post of the AST at 2:24 pm on Tuesday morning reporting serious assault that took place in that community and responded to investigate.

When troopers responded, the suspect, 39-year-old Sheldon Fox II had already fled the scene.

According to the investigation, Fox had gone to that home and, angry over a Long-Term Domestic Violence Protective Order issued on behalf of that household member, beat and strangled the victim as well as the victim’s puppy.

The victim was able to escape the house by climbing out of a window and running to a neighbor’s home to contact AST.

Charges of Assault II, Assault III x2, Assault IV x2, and Animal Cruelty have been leveled against Fox.

Troopers have yet to locate Fox and is asking the public for information as to his whereabouts. Troopers can be contacted at (907) 883-5111.