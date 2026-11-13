NOAA Fisheries Releases 2026 Alaska Aquaculture Accomplishments Report

NOAA Fisheries is advancing sustainable aquaculture in Alaska through science, collaboration, and engagement.

The NOAA Fisheries Alaska Regional Office released the 2026 Alaska Aquaculture Accomplishments Report, highlighting projects and partnerships that support the development of Alaska’s growing aquaculture industry.

NOAA Fisheries supports aquaculture in Alaska through science, policy, management, and collaboration with partners across the region. We work with state and federal agencies, Tribal governments and organizations, industry, researchers, and coastal communities to address management and industry needs and support the sustainable growth of aquaculture. Guided by the 2023–2028 NOAA Aquaculture Strategic Plan, we shape our yearly aquaculture initiatives into four main goals:

Manage sustainably and efficiently Lead science for sustainability Educate and exchange information Support economic viability and growth

Alaska Aquaculture Highlights

Advancing Aquaculture Opportunity Area Planning

A major focus of 2026 was advancing the Aquaculture Opportunity Area (AOA) identification process in Alaska.

In February 2026, NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science published the Aquaculture Opportunity Area Atlas for the Gulf of Alaska. The Atlas identified 77 potential AOA options spanning more than 13,000 acres across 10 study areas in Southeast, Southcentral, and Southwest Alaska. The spatial analysis evaluated more than 4 million acres and incorporated 80 data layers to identify areas potentially suitable for commercial aquaculture.

NOAA also released the Alaska Digital Atlas, providing access to the individual data layers and maps used in the marine spatial planning study.

The AOA options considered in this document do not represent the only potential suitable sites for aquaculture in state waters of the Gulf of Alaska. Rather, the sites considered are those with the highest suitability ranking given the overlap with ocean users and biological resources.

Building the Science for Alaska Aquaculture

The Alaska Fisheries Science Center continued research to address challenges and opportunities facing Alaska’s shellfish and seaweed farmers.

Pacific oyster research included work to examine regional differences in oyster growth and survival and investigate shell-boring polychaetes. We also evaluated approaches for improving oyster seed and production through field testing, hatchery research, and farmer collaboration.

Researchers also investigated the use of kelp farm infrastructure by nearshore fish and invertebrate populations and the effects of food availability and temperature on oyster spat.

Supporting a Growing Aquaculture Industry