Remains of Man Found on Beach Outside Nome Identified as Samuel Shavings of Mekoryuk









On last Friday, August 22nd, beachcombers in Nome came across the remains of an individual washed up on the shore on the beach just outside of the Nome city limits.

The body was in advanced stages of decomposition so identification of the remains was impossible. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office so that a positive identity could be determined.

On Thursday the STE notified troopers that an identity had been determined and the remains were identified as those of 72-year-old Samuel Shavings of Mekoryuk. Mekoryuk had been reported missing on May 26th.

Shavings had joined his neighbors Albert Williams and his 19-year-old son on a subsistence boating trip into the Bering Sea from Nunivak Island. That evening it was reported that their vessel had sank in rough waters. The son was able to swim to safety but Albert and Samuel remained missing.

Troopers along with National Guard and USCG assets searched the area and on May 26th, Albert’s remains were located by a group. The search for Samuel was soon discontinued.