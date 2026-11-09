Ryan Dummler Sentenced to 60 Years for Murder of John William Martin III

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On June 15, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Anchorage Police responded to reports of gunfire and discovered Martin deceased behind a utility box on the grounds of Global Credit Union near Dimond Boulevard and King Street. Surveillance footage captured the defendant approaching Martin while he slept, forcibly pulling away his bedding to wake him. The defendant appeared to yell at Martin and then shoot him eight times. Martin was struck seven times, including twice in the head, and died within minutes. The entire interaction took less than 45 seconds.

Traffic cameras subsequently tracked the defendant to his job at Burger King, where he reported for work shortly after the shooting. When he was arrested, officers recovered a Glock 19X handgun from his backpack that was matched to the shell casings found at the scene.

Family members and friends of Martin gathered in the courtroom for the sentencing. Martin’s mother told the Court that she forgave the defendant because her son was a very forgiving person. In handing down the sentence advocated for by the State, Judge Peterson said, “There is nothing more serious than taking a life.” During his sentencing comments, Judge Peterson noted that the defendant’s unjustified and unexplained actions warranted a lengthier sentence. He added however that “There is no sentence that can bring Mr. Martin back.”

This case was tried by Assistant Attorney General Heather Nobrega and Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey of the Office of Special Prosecutions before Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson.

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